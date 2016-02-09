Herbalife foe releases video of former sellers claiming they were duped

BOSTON Feb 9 Hedge fund manager William Ackman,
who has a $1 billion short bet on Herbalife stock, on
Tuesday released a video of former Herbalife sellers claiming
the company misled them.
The video, in which people said they lost large sums selling
Herbalife's nutrition and weight loss products and were not
fairly informed about the risks, was the latest unsuccessful
effort by Ackman to make Herbalife's stock fall.
He has waged a three-year battle to shut the multi-level
marketing company down since accusing it in 2012 of being a
fraud, something the company has steadfastly denied.
Herbalife shares on Tuesday opened flat then rose 2.6
percent to $44.55. The stock is up about 24 percent over the
past 12 months. The company had no comment on the video.
A handful of people said in the video, made by Ackman's
firm, they did not see Herbalife disclosures that show most
people earn nothing from the company for selling its products.
"If I had seen this paper before signing up, I would not
have done it," a woman named Ana C. said in the video. She said
she lost $110,000 while working with Herbalife between 2010 and
2013.
Ackman's firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, posted
the video on its website www.factsaboutherbalife.com to
illustrate what he has called Herbalife's predatory recruiting
practices.
Herbalife is a multi-level-marketing company in which a
seller's earnings potential derives partly from profits on sales
made by people the seller brings into the company.
Ackman has accused the company of running a pyramid scheme,
an illegal operation in which members make more money from
recruiting new members than selling the products. Herbalife has
denied this.
Ackman's $15 billion hedge fund has lost money so far on the
short sale, which was implemented when Herbalife stock was
around $47, but he has personally vowed to continue fighting the
firm. Regulators have so far not revealed the findings of their
investigations.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)