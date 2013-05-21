版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 00:16 BJT

PricewaterhouseCoopers is new Herbalife auditor

May 21 Herbalife Ltd said on Tuesday it has engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new auditor, replacing KPMG in the wake of alleged insider trading.

PwC will audit Herbalife's financial statements for fiscal year 2013 and reaudit statements for fiscal 2011 and 2012.
