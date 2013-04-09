版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Herbalife auditor KPMG to resign amid info leak -NYTimes

April 9 KPMG will resign as the auditor of Herbalife Ltd after a KPMG partner was fired for leaking nonpublic information on companies the firm audited, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Herbalife shares were halted, and the company did not return multiple requests for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐