2013年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Icahn: Herbalife undervalued, happy about audit news-CNBC

Dec 16 Herbalife Ltd

* Carl icahn: 'certainly happy' about completed herbalife re-audited results-cnbc

* Icahn: 'as a shareholder i think this company is undervalued, as i've said for a long time'-cnbc
