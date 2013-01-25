版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 26日 星期六 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife volatile as Ackman, Icahn debate on CNBC

NEW YORK Jan 25 Herbalife Ltd : * Stock up 2.5 percent in volatile trade as ackman, icahn debate stock on cnbc
