公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife shares up 17.6 pct after the bell after Icahn news

NEW YORK Feb 14 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares were up 17.6 percent after the bell. An SEC filing showed Carl Icahn reported a 12.98 percent stake.

