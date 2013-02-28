版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife shares up 5.6 pct after it says will increase size of board

NEW YORK Feb 28 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares were up 5.6 percent, gaining after it said will increase the size of its board of directors
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐