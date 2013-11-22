版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife up 4 pct on heavy volume in early trading

NEW YORK Nov 22 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares rise 4 percent on heavy volume in early trading
