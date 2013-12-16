版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife shares resume trading, up 7.4 pct

NEW YORK Dec 16 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares resume trading, up 7.4 percent versus up 3.4 percent before trading

halt
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐