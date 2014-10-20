版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Toronto man accused by SEC of insider trading in Herbalife sues to stop administrative proceeding

Oct 20 Herbalife Ltd : * Toronto man who was accused of insider trading by U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission related to Herbalife Ltd files lawsuit to halt

SEC administrative proceedings -- court filing * Jordan peixoto claims that SEC administrative proceedings against him are

unconstitutional * Peixoto seeks court order preventing SEC from pursuing administrative

proceedings against him; also denies having committed wrongdoing
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐