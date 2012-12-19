版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife CEO comments on CNBC

Dec 19 Herbalife Ltd : * CEO calls bill ackman's short thesis "blatant market manipulation" - cnbc * CEO: "where is the SEC in protecting individual shareholders" * CEO says there are an extraordinary number of puts in company's stock due to

expire on Friday-cnbc * CEO says ackman is set to make a presentation on it on Thursday, and that

company was refused permission to participate-cnbc * CEO says wants SEC to take action-cnbc

