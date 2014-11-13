Herbalife board member a target in long-running Brazilian fraud case

| NEW YORK/SAO PAULO
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO Nov 13 A director of
U.S. nutrition company Herbalife is among 12 people
charged in a years-old Brazilian embezzlement case that has
never been mentioned in Herbalife public disclosures, according
to court documents and company filings.
Herbalife has become one of America's most closely-watched
companies after billionaire investors William Ackman and Carl
Icahn squared off with enormous bets on its future, with Ackman
betting on its demise and Icahn on its success.
Prosecutors in Brazil charged current Herbalife board member
Pedro Cardoso with money laundering in 2008 for allegedly
participating in an embezzlement scheme a decade earlier that
siphoned 26.7 million Brazilian reais ($10.4 million) from the
state government in Espirito Santo.
The 8th Criminal Court of Vitoria ordered bailiffs to serve
him with a subpoena in 2010, but they did not locate him and the
case remains open, according to court filings and a court
source.
According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
rules on disclosure, companies must report legal proceedings
that are material to evaluating the integrity of a director.
Herbalife has not made the information about Cardoso's case
public, according to proxy statements it has filed since 2009
when Cardoso joined the company's board.
Cardoso said in a statement dated this week emailed to
Reuters by an Herbalife official that the lawsuit was a private
matter dating back to 1998 which had no bearing on his work for
the company, and that he was unaware he was being sought in the
case.
"I have received no official notification of any kind with
regards to this matter," he said.
Herbalife declined requests for additional comment. The SEC
declined to comment.
The company is under investigation by the SEC, the Federal
Trade Commission, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations after
billionaire Ackman began publicly accusing it of running a
pyramid scheme that targets minorities, a charge Herbalife
vehemently denies.
After Ackman announced a $1 billion short bet against the
company in December 2012, other prominent Wall Street investors
took the opposite side of Ackman's position, including Carl
Icahn who has since become Herbalife's biggest shareholder.
Herbalife stock has tumbled 51 percent this year on
weaker-than-expected earnings and guidance.
Cardoso is a member of Herbalife's Chairman's Club of top
distributors and has been a board member since 2009.
According to the court, Jose Carlos Gratz, who was president
of the Assembleia Legislativa do Espírito Santo (ALES) led a
criminal operation that stole public funds by pretending to
allocate donations to community centers, schools and hospitals.
Instead the money was used to pay for private events that had no
public interest.
Gratz has been sentenced to prison time but remains free
while pursuing an appeal. He said in a statement posted on a
personal blog that his signatures on checks issued by the local
legislature were forged.
Prosecutors say Cardoso was part of the embezzlement scheme
because a firm in which he was a partner cashed an ALES check
for 6,000 Brazilian reais that was signed by Gratz in 1999,
according to the court documents.
If found guilty by a judge, he could face anything from a
fine to up to 10 years in prison, a court official in Vitoria
informed Reuters in a written statement.
The court official said authorities have been unable to find
Cardoso because he has moved several times without notifying the
court as required by law.
Brazil's judicial system has a reputation for being
disorganized and it is common for court cases to languish for
years without being resolved.
(1 US dollar=2.5773 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Alden Bentley)