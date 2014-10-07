Herbalife shares slip on report of U.S. FTC disciplinary action

Oct 7 Shares of Herbalife Ltd tumbled
3.4 percent on Tuesday after a news report that the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission could move against the nutritional products
maker, although there was no sign regulatory action was
imminent.
Fox Business Network reported that Herbalife executives told
investors that the FTC may take disciplinary action against the
company but was unlikely to shut it down. (fxn.ws/1rfEKjF)
The commission started an inquiry into Herbalife's
operations in March after activist investor William Ackman
called for regulators to investigate its distribution model,
which he called a "pyramid scheme" in which attracting
distributors is more important than selling the product
Herbalife shares shot up on Monday, briefly reaching their
highest level in almost a month, after the company announced it
had hired former FTC commissioner Pamela Jones Harbour as its
chief compliance officer.
Representatives for Herbalife and the FTC declined to
comment. Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The company's shares closed at $45.68 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. Volume jumped after the Fox report.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore, Svea Herbst-Bayliss in
Boston and Diane Bartz in Washington.; Editing by Kirti Pandey,
Ros Krasny and Lisa Shumaker)