版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 06:25 BJT

Icahn takes a bigger stake in Herbalife

March 7 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased the size of his stake in Herbalife Ltd to 15.55 percent, a filing on Thursday showed.

Icahn, who runs Icahn Enterprises, had earlier reported a 13.6 percent stake in the maker of weight loss products.

Under an agreement with the board, Icahn has the right to increase his stake to 25 percent, and put two directors on its board.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐