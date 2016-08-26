Icahn explored selling Herbalife stake to group that includes Ackman - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn was lately in talks to sell his stake in nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd to a group that includes hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Investment bank Jefferies Group has been on the hunt for about a month to find buyers for Icahn's stake in Herbalife, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2bMkIA0
Jefferies and Herbalife were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Icahn has reported an 18.32 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company as of July 15, according to an SEC filing.
Reuters could not immediately reach Carl Icahn or Ackman for comment on the matter.
Herbalife became a battleground for Icahn and Ackman, two of the most outspoken U.S. investors, who became embroiled in a public war of words over their opposing bets. Icahn famously called the hedge fund manager a "liar" and a "crybaby" in a CNBC interview in 2013. They have since made up. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.