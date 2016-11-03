Icahn raises stake in Herbalife

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in Herbalife Ltd to 23.1 percent as of Nov. 3, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Icahn had reported a 20.78 percent stake in the company in August. (bit.ly/2fjU7ve)
Herbalife said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Michael Johnson would step down next year and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Richard Goudis, a choice Icahn said he fully supported.
Herbalife's shares were up just over 1 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.