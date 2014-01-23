版本:
2014年 1月 23日

Massachusetts Senator calls for investigation into Herbalife

BOSTON Jan 23 Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey is asking for more information about the business practices of nutrition company Herbalife, which has been accused of running a pyramid scheme by prominent hedge fund manager William Ackman.

Markey sent letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and to Herbalife itself to try an obtain more information, his office said in a news release on Thursday.
