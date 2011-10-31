UPDATE 1-Herbalife sees FY12 profit below Street view, shrs fall

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.87 vs est $0.76
* Sees FY 2011 EPS $3.14-$3.18 vs est $3.08
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.25-$3.45 vs est $3.55
Oct 31 Herbalife Ltd posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast an initial
2012 profit that could miss Wall Street expectations by a wide
margin.
The company, which competes with the likes of Weight
Watchers , Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc ,
said it expects 2012 profit of $3.25-$3.45 per share.
Analysts on an average are expecting earnings per share of
$3.55, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Herbalife fell as much as 10 percent in volatile
trading after the bell on Monday, after closing at $62.36 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)