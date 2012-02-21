UPDATE 1-Herbalife 4th-qtr results beat, ups 2012 view

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed
* Q4 EPS $0.86 vs est. $0.73
* Q4 sales $884.6 mln vs est. $856.6 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.76-$0.80 vs est. $0.78
* Sees 2012 EPS $3.40-$3.60 vs est. $3.49
Feb 21 Herbalife Ltd reported fourth-quarter results that beat market expectations helped by a double-digit volume growth in all of the regions it serves, prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook.
For the year, the company -- which sells weight-management, nutrition, and personal care products -- now expects to earn $3.40 to $3.60 a share on sales growth of 9-11 percent.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.49 a share on sales of $3.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company earned $105.4 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $86.3 million, or 69 cents, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 73 cents in the quarter.
Sales at the company rose 20 percent to $884.6 million, also surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $856.6 million.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast , were up 3 percent in trading after the bell.
They closed at $62.46 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
