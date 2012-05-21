UPDATE 1-Herbalife expands direct-selling business in China

* China's Ministry of Commerce grants company 8 additional direct selling licenses

* Now has direct selling licenses in 24 provinces in the country

* Shares up 3 pct

May 21 Nutritional supplements marketer Herbalife Ltd said it has been granted eight more direct-selling licenses in China as it expands its footprint in the highly regulated market.

Uncertainty over direct-selling laws in China has hindered Herbalife's expansion in the region.

The company, which received its first license to conduct business in China in March 2007, will now have direct-selling licenses in 24 provinces, including Hebei, Shanxi, Tianjin Municipality and Hunan.

Herbalife was in the news earlier this month after influential short seller David Einhorn asked about the company's business model and distributor groups on a post-earnings conference call on May 1.

This had led to some speculation on Wall Street that Einhorn would reveal a short position in Herbalife, but the Greenlight Capital co-founder did not present the stock as one of his short ideas at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York last week.

Herbalife shares were up nearly 3 percent at $45.96 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.