Herbalife appoints executive to manage minority relations

March 24 Nutrition company Herbalife Ltd , attacked by short-sellers over its business practices, has appointed a former adviser to Democratic Senator Harry Reid to the new role of vice president, community engagement and health policy.

The company said Angela Arboleda would be responsible for external relations activities, including managing Herbalife's relations with minority communities including Hispanic, African American and Asian American. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)
