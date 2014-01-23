UPDATE 3-Massachusetts Senator calls for probe into Herbalife, shares drop

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Jan 23 Massachusetts Senator Edward
Markey is asking for information about the business practices of
Herbalife Ltd, his office said on Thursday, making him
the most prominent lawmaker to call for a probe into the
nutrition company that billionaire investor William Ackman
claims is a pyramid scheme.
Herbalife shares tumbled more than 14 percent after Markey,
a Democrat, said he had written to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
and to Herbalife itself to try to obtain more information.
"There is nothing nutritional about possible pyramid schemes
that promise financial benefit but result in economic ruin for
vulnerable families," Markey, a member of the Commerce, Science
and Transportation Committee, said in a press release. He said
the call for a probe followed "serious complaints of improper
pressure and financial hardship" from constituents.
Herbalife spokeswoman Barbara Henderson said the company had
received the letter and looks "forward to an opportunity to
introduce the company to him and address his concerns at his
earliest convenience."
It was the second big hit to Herbalife's stock so far this
year. Last week, shares tumbled 10 percent on the heels of a
regulatory probe in China into skincare products maker Nu Skin
, which has a similar business model to Herbalife.
The battle for the future of Herbalife has been raging for
over a year after prominent activist investor Ackman accused the
company of running a pyramid scheme - an unsustainable business
model that focuses more on recruiting salespeople than on
selling to outside customers.
Herbalife has vehemently denied the accusations.
Ackman backed his accusation with a $1 billion short bet
that the company's share price would drop to zero under
regulatory scrutiny, and began approaching lawmakers and
regulators with his evidence.
Since then, major investors including Carl Icahn have lined
up against Ackman's bet by taking stakes in the company, making
Herbalife shares some of the most closely watched on Wall
Street. The stock price surged 139 percent in 2013, but has
fallen a total of 16.6 percent so far this year.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Tom Graves lowered the company's
12-month target price to $65 from $75 "to reflect our view of
increased risk, after U.S. Senator Edward Markey seeks an SEC
and FTC investigation."
Ackman and Icahn were not available for comment.
An FTC official was not immediately available to answer
questions on Herbalife. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
The SEC has in recent years routinely reviewed Herbalife's
public disclosures and requested additional information,
including on how its distribution network is organized, and more
recently on its relationship with Icahn.
(Click here for copies of SEC letters to Herbalife:and)
"ECONOMIC ILL-HEALTH"
Markey wrote in the letters that his interest in Herbalife
was sparked by constituents in Massachusetts who claim to have
lost thousands of dollars buying supplies that they could not
sell on to customers. He said one family in Norton said it lost
$130,000, including its entire 401(k) retirement account, from
investing with the company.
Another woman said she was pressured to recruit family
members and spend more money to buy more products so that she
could qualify as a "supervisor" in the Herbalife system,
according to the press release.
Markey's staffers met with Ackman in Washington a few
months ago, but the Senator has not met the hedge fund manager
personally, a spokeswoman said.
"Herbalife may be a purveyor of health and wellness
products, but some of its distributors are suffering serious
economic ill-health as a result of their involvement in the
company. I have serious questions about the business practices
of Herbalife and their impact on my constituents, and I look
forward to receiving responses to my inquiries," he said in the
press release.
Markey asked that the SEC, FTC and Herbalife respond to his
staff by February 28.
In Markey's letters to SEC Chair Mary Jo White and FTC Chair
Edith Ramirez he said he wanted regulators to "confirm that the
company is acting in accordance with the federal securities laws
under the authority of the Commission."
Markey has also asked Herbalife to say whether or not it is
targeting minority communities.
Markey's move comes after Nevada's State Senate Majority
Leader Mo Denis in December asked his state's attorney general
for an investigation into the supplement maker for alleged
targeting and deception of Hispanics.
Latino civil rights activists have also asked prosecutors in
California and Illinois to probe the company's marketing
practices. On Friday the League of United Latin American
Citizens will be meeting with members of the California attorney
general's office to lay out their case in person, Brent Wilkes,
the group's national executive director said.