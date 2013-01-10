版本:
Herbalife CEO says company looking to preserve reputation

Jan 10 Herbalife Ltd will consider "every means possible" to protect its reputation in the face of charges from a prominent short seller that it is a pyramid scheme, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

In an investor presentation, CEO Michael Johnson also said Herbalife liked being a publicly traded company for "a lot of reasons."

