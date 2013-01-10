版本:
Herbalife says no decision yet on suing Ackman

Jan 10 Herbalife Ltd has not yet decided whether to take legal action against short seller Bill Ackman over his accusations the company operates as a pyramid scheme, Herbalife's president said in an interview on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the company held a presentation for analysts and investors to try and refute Ackman's case.

