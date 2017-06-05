Herbalife's Friedman leaves general counsel role -document and source

| BOSTON, June 5
BOSTON, June 5 Mark Friedman, Herbalife Ltd's
general counsel who signed the nutrition and supplement
company's 2016 settlement with U.S. regulators about deceiving
investors, no longer holds that position, according to company
documents and a person familiar with the development.
Friedman's name was not listed on the company's public
Website (here) after it was
updated last week to show that Richard Goudis had become chief
executive while Michael Johnson, the former CEO, had been named
executive chairman. Previously Friedman had been listed as
executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.
Companies often publicly disclose when their chief legal
counsel departs, but Herbalife has not yet reported anything on
Friedman. A person familiar with Friedman said he was still
working at the company but was concentrating on special
projects.
Efforts to contact Friedman directly were unsuccessful. A
spokesman for Herbalife declined to comment.
In July 2016 Herbalife agreed with the Federal Trade
Commission to restructure its U.S. business operations and pay
$200 million to settle charges that it deceived customers into
believing they could earn substantial amounts of money selling
Herbalife products.
The settlement also required Herbalife to pay participants
for the products they sell, rather than for the new recruits
they bring in.
Friedman joined Herbalife in 2013, according to his LinkedIn
profile.
In a recent regulatory filing, the company warned investors
that changes in management could affect results.
"Our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member
of, our senior management team which could negatively impact our
member relations and operating results," it said in an 8-K
filing made in early May, using language common to corporate
filings.
The company has been tangling with hedge fund manager
William Ackman ever since the billionaire investor in 2012 put
on a $1 billion short bet against Herbalife, calling the company
a fraud and saying it's stock price would tumble to zero.
It traded at $69.39 on Monday, off 6 percent after the
company said second-quarter sales would fall more than expected.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone and
Steve Orlofsky)