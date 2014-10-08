Herbalife options attract bearish bets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 Herbalife Ltd options
attracted some bearish bets on Wednesday, a day after a news
report that said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission may take
disciplinary action against the nutritional products maker,
whose distribution model has been the subject of controversy.
Fox Business Network reported on Tuesday that Herbalife
executives told investors that the FTC may move against it, but
was unlikely to shut it down.
Herbalife shares have lost nearly a third of their value
since March 12, when the company said the FTC had started an
inquiry into its operations. The shares were down 3.5 percent at
$44.09 on Wednesday in late morning trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
In the options market, the company drew bearish put activity
with about 11,000 puts traded shortly before noon, outnumbering
calls by a ratio of 3.7 to 1.
Puts betting on Herbalife shares falling below $30 and
others banking on the shares going below $35 by Nov. 22 were the
most popular options and traded 2,640 and 1,653 times,
respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The FTC started an inquiry into Herbalife's operations in
March after activist investor William Ackman called for
regulators to investigate its distribution model, which he
called a "pyramid scheme."
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)