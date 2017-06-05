版本:
Herbalife to cut sales guidance - CNBC

June 4 Nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd said it will lower its sales outlook for the current quarter before Monday's market open, CNBC reported Sunday.

Herbalife now expects revenues to be 1.5 percent lower than earlier estimates, according to a press release reviewed by CNBC.

The company said the transition to the new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules along with softness in Mexico was to blame for the lowered numbers, CNBC reported. cnb.cx/2qWkGu6

Herbalife was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
