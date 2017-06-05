Herbalife to cut sales guidance - CNBC

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 4 Nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd said it will lower its sales outlook for the current quarter before Monday's market open, CNBC reported Sunday.
Herbalife now expects revenues to be 1.5 percent lower than earlier estimates, according to a press release reviewed by CNBC.
The company said the transition to the new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules along with softness in Mexico was to blame for the lowered numbers, CNBC reported. cnb.cx/2qWkGu6
Herbalife was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.