Top Herbalife salesman acknowledges high failure rate in video

BOSTON Dec 17 A top Herbalife salesman said
that most people who sell the company's weight loss and
nutrition products are doomed to fail, adding fresh grist to
accusations by a hedge fund manager that the company is a fraud.
"We sell people on a dream business that they can make it
yet deep down inside what do we really know? Yeah we know that
the reality is that most of them are not going to make it,"
Stephan Gratziani said at a 2005 distributor training session.
Gratziani is a member of Herbalife's elite Chairman's Club
sales team.
The video of that training session was released publicly on
Wednesday on hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management's
website Facts about Herbalife. (www.factsaboutherbalife.com/)
The video would appear to bolster long-running accusations
from Pershing Square's founder William Ackman that Herbalife is
running an illegal pyramid scheme where members make more money
in bringing in new members than they do in selling the actual
product. Herbalife has denied allegations that it is a fraud.
A Herbalife spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Several federal and state agencies, including the Federal
Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission, are
probing the Herbalife and its business practices, Reuters and
other media have reported.
Herbalife distributors can be seen on other videos on the
Internet telling potential recruits that it is easy to live a
life filled with fast cars, big mansions and yachts if they
follow a simple blueprint for selling the products.
In its 2013 statement of average gross compensation paid to
members, Herbalife said: "There is no shortcut to riches, no
guarantee of success" but added that the opportunity for
"attractive" part-time or full-time income exists.
It said that the majority of members earn between $1 and
$1,000 and that only 0.3 percent of the distributors make more
than $250,000.
