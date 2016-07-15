FTC determines Herbalife not a pyramid scheme-CNBC

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Herbalife Ltd is expected to announce a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, under which the regulatory body has determined that the weight-loss products maker is not a pyramid scheme, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.
The FTC opened a probe of Herbalife in 2014 following allegations by hedge fund manager William Ackman that it had a fraudulent business model that he compared to a pyramid scheme.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management unveiled a $1 billion short bet against the company in 2012. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"