Herbalife quarterly profit beats Street

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Nutritional supplements seller Herbalife Ltd's quarterly results trumped Wall Street expectations as demand for its weight-loss products grew in emerging markets.
Herbalife, which expects obesity products and an aging population to spur growth, forecast 2013 full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.
The network marketing company, also known for its personal care products, raised its 2012 earnings outlook for the second time in three months, to $3.99-$4.03 per share from previous forecast of $3.88-$3.98.
Analysts on average expect full-year adjusted profit of $3.97 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings rose to $117.8 million, or 1.04 per share, from 108.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Herbalife, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said sales for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $996.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.