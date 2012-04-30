UPDATE 1-Herbalife sees profit below estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.88 vs est $0.81
* Q1 rev $964.2 mln vs est $892.9 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.91-$0.95 vs est $0.96
April 30 Nutrition and weight loss company
Herbalife Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as it sold more products across all its regions but
forecast second-quarter earnings below estimates.
The company expects a second-quarter profit of 91 cents to
95 cents, below Wall Street estimates of 96 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, the company earned $108.2 million, or
88 cents per share, compared with $88.7 million, or 71 cents per
share, last year, excluding items.
Herbalife, which competes with the likes of Weight Watchers
, Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said
revenue rose 21 percent to $964.2 million.
Analysts, on average, expected it to earn 81 cents a share,
on revenue of $892.9 million.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $70.32 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were slightly down
at $69.79 in extended trading.