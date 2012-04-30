UPDATE 1-Herbalife sees profit below estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.88 vs est $0.81

* Q1 rev $964.2 mln vs est $892.9 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.91-$0.95 vs est $0.96

April 30 Nutrition and weight loss company Herbalife Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more products across all its regions but forecast second-quarter earnings below estimates.

The company expects a second-quarter profit of 91 cents to 95 cents, below Wall Street estimates of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, the company earned $108.2 million, or 88 cents per share, compared with $88.7 million, or 71 cents per share, last year, excluding items.

Herbalife, which competes with the likes of Weight Watchers , Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said revenue rose 21 percent to $964.2 million.

Analysts, on average, expected it to earn 81 cents a share, on revenue of $892.9 million.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $70.32 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were slightly down at $69.79 in extended trading.