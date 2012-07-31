Herbalife sees drought impact in 2013; Einhorn a no-show

* Expects higher ingredient costs in 2013

* Says remains cautious about growth in China

July 31 Herbalife Ltd said it expects to incur higher raw material costs in 2013 due to the worst U.S. drought in more than five decades even as strong growth in emerging markets helped it post better-than-expected quarterly results.

The fitness supplements marketer also said it is cautious about its growth prospects in China, where its sales grew 50 percent in the second quarter.

"We remain cautious about expecting too much too soon from (the China) market," Herbalife President Des Walsh said on the earnings conference call with analysts, where well known short-seller David Einhorn failed to make an appearance.

Queries from Einhorn on the company's distribution model had dragged Herbalife shares down nearly a third in May. The stock has since recovered slightly.

Shares of Herbalife, which have fallen 26 percent since the company reported first-quarter results in April, rose as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, before falling back to $55.22 by the afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

The network marketing company has been trying to grow its presence in China but has been hindered by uncertainty over the direct-selling laws in the country, with each province requiring a separate license.

In addition, with slowing domestic consumption in China, the company said it was fine-tuning its "daily consumption model" to tailor it to the local market.

In recent years, the company has been shifting to a model through which distributors reach the same customers everyday using strategies such as forming nutrition clubs. This helps distributors establish long-term relationships with clients.

China, the second largest economy in the world, has been experiencing slowing domestic consumption, forcing many companies to lower their sales projections.

Herbalife also said it was concerned about an anticipated rise in ingredient costs next year, especially those of soy, due to the drought.

U.S. corn and soybean prices rose to record highs this month on worries about worsening crop damage, as scorching temperatures and a relentless drought baked crops in America's heartland.

However, it said it would attempt to make up for these increases by boosting manufacturing efficiency or through price hikes.

Besides the rising prices and slowdown in China, Herbalife also expects margins to be hit by a strong U.S. dollar.