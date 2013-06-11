Herbalife says survey shows its products are used by millions

June 11 Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional
products company under fire by high-profile investor Bill
Ackman, said on Tuesday that an online survey conducted in April
and May showed that 3.3 percent of the population had bought its
products in the last three months.
It said the survey indicated the company has about 8 million
customers in the United States, including the distribution
network of about 550,000 people.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital has a $1 billion bet
against the company whose weight loss products are sold through
a network of independent individuals. Ackman has called the
company a pyramid scheme and predicted its shares will be
worthless.
Herbalife, which has denied its business is a scheme, said
in a statement the survey confirms its products have a broad
customer base. It said the survey has a margin of error of plus
or minus 0.96 percent.
A spokeswoman for Pershing was not immediately available for
comment.