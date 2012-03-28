版本:
New Issue-Hercules Offshore sells $500 mln notes

March 28 Hercules Offshore, Inc. on
Tuesday sold $500 million of two-part senior secured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and UBS were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HERCULES OFFSHORE, INC.	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY     04/01/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 7.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT   04/03/2012   	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 609 BPS     PAY FREQ     SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 04/01/2014	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 10.25 PCT   MATURITY     04/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10.25 PCT    SETTLEMENT   04/03/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 866 BPS     PAY FREQ     SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 04/01/2015

