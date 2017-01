Aug 13 Oil and gas drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, hurt by falling demand as producers and explorers cut spending.

Hercules said it expects its reorganization to conclude in 45-60 days and that it will receive court approval to pay employee wages and benefits without interruption. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)