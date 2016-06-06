Hercules Offshore files for bankruptcy for second time in a year

June 6 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc
filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in a Delaware
court, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.
The Houston-based company listed assets in the range of $50
million-$100 million and liabilities in the range of $100
million-$500 million. (1.usa.gov/1VGX4WY)
Hercules first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
August 2015 and emerged from it in November.
The rig contractor said last month it planned to file for
bankruptcy after entering into a restructuring support agreement
with some lenders, which will eventually allow it to place all
its unsold assets into a wind-down vehicle until they can be
sold.
Hercules said in February that it was considering strategic
options, including selling itself.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)