Hercules Offshore files for bankruptcy for second time in a year

June 6 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in a Delaware court, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.

The Houston-based company listed assets in the range of $50 million-$100 million and liabilities in the range of $100 million-$500 million. (1.usa.gov/1VGX4WY)

Hercules first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2015 and emerged from it in November.

The rig contractor said last month it planned to file for bankruptcy after entering into a restructuring support agreement with some lenders, which will eventually allow it to place all its unsold assets into a wind-down vehicle until they can be sold.

Hercules said in February that it was considering strategic options, including selling itself.