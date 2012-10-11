版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Hercules Eclipse 2006-4

Oct 11 Hercules Eclipse 2006-4 PLC : * Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Hercules Eclipse 2006 - 4 PLC

(due to deed of undertaking * Rpt-moody's determines no negative rating impact on hercules (eclipse 2006-4)

plc due to deed of undertaking

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐