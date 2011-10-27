UPDATE 1-Hercules Offshore posts wider-than-expected Q3 loss

* Q3 cont ops $0.12 loss/shr vs est. $0.14 loss/shr

* Q3 rev $163 mln vs est. $169.9 mln

Oct 27 (Hercules Offshore Inc , the top shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, posted wider-than-expected quarterly loss on lower international revenue, hurt by lower market rates for new contracts.

Houston-based Hercules said it has benefited from improving activity in the shallow water U.S. Gulf of Mexico, amid a tight environment for rig availability in the region.

International Offshore revenue declined by a third to $49.0 million in the third quarter.

However, the company said average dayrates in its domestic offshore segment rose by nearly $10,000 per day over the past year with a further upside expected.

April-June loss from continuing operations was $17 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $16.1 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company rose 3 percent to $163 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $169.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hercules' shares closed at $3.76 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)