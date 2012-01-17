UPDATE 1-Hercules liftboat catches fire in Nigeria

* Says yet to confirm extent of damage

* Says all 27 personnel aboard safely rescued

Jan 17 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc said it may have lost a liftboat in Nigeria following a fire at an adjacent rig that was working for Chevron Corp.

The liftboat, used generally to carry equipment and supplies to support offshore activities, was providing excess storage services near the KS Endeavor rig that caught fire on Jan. 16, Hercules said in a statement.

The Houston-based company said it was yet to confirm the extent of the damage to the liftboat, which has an insured value of $8 million.

Hercules, which operates 65 liftboats, said all 27 personnel aboard the liftboat in Nigeria were safely rescued.

Chevron said late on Monday that two contractors were missing following the fire at KS Endeavor, which was operated by FODE Drilling Nigeria Ltd.