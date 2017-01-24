German regulator clears HERE stake purchases by Intel, NavInfo

DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 24 Germany's Federal
Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in
German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel
and China's NavInfo.
"The plan will not have negative consequences for
competition," the antitrust regulator's President Andreas Mundt
said.
Intel is taking a 15 percent stake in HERE, controlled by
Germany's leading carmakers, who are seeking to build their
presence in automated driving technology.
Last month, two Chinese companies including NavInfo, as well
as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 10
percent stake in HERE.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)