Digital mapping firm HERE wants new investor by year-end - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Aug 30 Digital maps company HERE,
controlled by German carmakers BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen, aims to find a new investor by the
end of the year, HERE chief Edzard Overbeek told a German
newspaper.
"The carmakers want to open the circle of shareholders. We
are talking to dozens of parties interested in taking a stake,"
daily Handelsblatt quoted Overbeek as saying in an interview
published on Tuesday.
Germany's luxury automotive groups including Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen's Audi division and BMW bought HERE
for 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) from Nokia last
year to create an alternative digital mapping business to Google
.
Daimler confirmed in April it was in talks with Amazon.com
and Microsoft about taking a minority stake in
HERE. Auto supplier Bosch has also said it was in
talks with HERE.
"It is important to find the right mixture of owners...
Partners from the IT sector, from logistics or retail are
possible," Overbeek said, according to the newspaper, without
naming any possible investors.
Intelligent mapping systems supply information to control
self-driving cars, which are equipped with street-scanning
sensors to measure traffic and road conditions. This location
data can in turn be shared with other map users.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens)