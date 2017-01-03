UPDATE 1-Intel to take stake in German mapping firm HERE in automated driving push

* Intel and HERE to develop real-time, HD maps
FRANKFURT, Jan 3 U.S. chip maker Intel
will take a 15 percent stake in German digital mapping firm
HERE, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build its presence in
automated driving technology.
A filing to the German cartel office on Tuesday showed Intel
has sought approval to buy a stake in the company, which is
controlled by German carmakers Daimler, BMW
and Volkswagen.
Intel and HERE said in a statement that they had also signed
an agreement to collaborate on the research and development of
real-time updates of high definition (HD) maps for highly- and
fully-automated driving.
Intel did not disclose how much it would pay for the stake
but said the transaction is expected to close in the first
quarter.
The deal highlights a shift in the dynamics of research and
development in the car industry, which until recently saw
automakers largely dictating terms for suppliers to manufacture
their proprietary technologies at specified volumes and prices.
Now carmakers are increasingly striking partnerships with
technology firms using open technology standards, seeking to
harness their expertise in areas including machine learning and
mapping as they race against Silicon Valley companies such as
Google, Tesla and Apple to develop
driverless vehicles.
Last month two Chinese companies and Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE and in
July, BMW teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to develop
self-driving cars by 2021.
BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen bought HERE for 2.8 billion
euros ($2.9 billion) in 2015 from mobile equipment maker Nokia
of Finland.
Last September, HERE said it would introduce a new set of
traffic services allowing drivers to see for themselves what
live road conditions are like miles ahead using data from
competing automakers, an industry first.
