RPT-Uber bids for Nokia's mapping service - NYT

May 7 Ride-hailing service Uber has submitted a
bid for Nokia Oyj's map business, HERE, for as much
as $3 billion, the New York Times reported, citing people with
knowledge of the offer.
Finland's Nokia said last month it had started a strategic
review for HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a
takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent
.
Uber is competing against a consortium of automakers,
including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the newspaper said,
citing people with knowledge of the offer.
The German automakers are teaming up with the Chinese search
engine Baidu on the offer, the report said. (nyti.ms/1QrdZYU)
Uber declined to comment on the matter.
The newspaper said a private equity firm has also bid and
that Nokia is expected to announce the sale of HERE by the end
of May.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)