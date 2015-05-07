Uber bids for Nokia's mapping service - NYT

May 7 Ride-hailing service Uber has submitted a bid for Nokia Oyj's map business, HERE, for as much as $3 billion, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the offer.

Finland's Nokia said last month it had started a strategic review for HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent .

Uber is competing against a consortium of automakers, including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the offer.

The German automakers are teaming up with the Chinese search engine Baidu on the offer, the report said. (nyti.ms/1QrdZYU)

Uber declined to comment on the matter.

The newspaper said a private equity firm has also bid and that Nokia is expected to announce the sale of HERE by the end of May.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)