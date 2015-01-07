MOVES-Rick Arredondo joins Heritage Oaks Bank as president

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock
Jan 7 Heritage Oaks Bancorp has appointed Rick Arredondo president and chief banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank.
Arredondo, who joined Heritage Oaks Bank on Jan. 5, will lead its customer-facing functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and marketing, the bank said.
Arredondo joins from Mellon 12st Business Bank in Los Angeles, where he was executive vice president and chief operating officer.
He will report to Heritage Oaks Bank Chief Executive Simone Lagomarsino. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2017 first quarter financial results