CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Heritage encouraged by oil tests at Iraq well

* Maximum flow rate 1,950 bopd, restricted by surface
equipment
* Gross in-place P50-P90 contingent volumes of 53-75 MMbbls
of oil
* Development wells could produce 8,000-10,000 bopd per well
* Drilling operations continuing ahead as planned
LONDON, Oct 5 British explorer Heritage Oil
said it was encouraged by results of tests for oil at
its operations in Iraq where a major gas find announced earlier
this year had been overshadowed by an apparent lack of oil.
"We are encouraged by the results of our first test in the
Miran West-3 well," Chief Executive Tony Buckingham said in a
statement on Wednesday. "We are drilling ahead with a view to
conducting the next test in the Lower Cretaceous reservoir."
Heritage, which specialises in exploring for gas in tough
frontier regions and political hot-spots, said drilling in the
upper cretaceous reservoir achieved a maximum flow rate of 1,950
barrels of oil per day (bopd) and confirmed the potential for it
to produce 8,000 to 10,000 bopd from each well at the reservoir.
The tests at the field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq also
confirmed potential overall volumes in the Miran West
structure's upper Cretaceous reservoir of 53 to 75 million
barrels, Heritage said.
Shares in the company, which is currently valued at about
$900 million, slid in January when it unveiled a major gas
discovery but no oil at the nearby Miran West-2 well. Gas is
seen as less commercially valuable in the region given a lack of
infrastructure and the resulting difficulty in getting gas out.
Heritage announced on Tuesday that it had bought control of
a Benghazi-based oil services firm, striking the first upstream
deal in Libya since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; editing by Matthew Scuffham)