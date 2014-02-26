版本:
BRIEF-Heritage Oil OML 30 operations in Nigeria meeting expectations

Feb 26 Heritage Oil PLC : * Operational update on oml 30, Nigeria * Production year to date, from oml 30, has averaged approximately 15,600 bopd

net to Heritage * Commencement of development drilling remains on track for the second half of

the year * Oml 30 operations are progressing in line with expectations * Source text
