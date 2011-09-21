UPDATE 1-Herman Miller Q1 beats view, shares rise

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
* Q1 adj EPS $0.42 vs est $0.32
* Q1 rev $458.1 mln vs est $444.7 mln
* Orders up 22 pct
* Shares up 8 percent in extended trade (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc's first-quarter results handily beat estimates helped by margin expansion and order growth.
"Our results this quarter reflect improved operating efficiencies and a net pricing benefit that exceeded our expectations," Chief Financial Officer Greg Bylsma said in a statement.
For the quarter-ended Sept. 3, the company earned $24.6 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $16.1 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents a share.
Sales rose by a fifth to $458.1 million. Orders rose 22 percent.
Gross margins rose to 33.7 percent.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 32 cents a share on sales of $444.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Zeeland, Michigan-based company's shares, which touched a 52-week low of $16.07 earlier on Wednesday, were trading up 8 percent after-market. They closed at $16.14 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
