UPDATE 1-Herman Miller Q2 profit up on strength in UK, Asia

Dec 21 - Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc's second-quarter profit rose 32 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.K. and Asia-Pacific region.

For the quarter-ended Dec. 3, the company's earnings rose to $23.7 million, or 41 cents a share, from $17.9 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 8 percent to $445.6 million. New orders fell about 5 percent.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase Inc, which competes with Herman Miller, posted third-quarter profit in line with estimates.

Zeeland, Michigan-based Herman Miller's shares closed at $21.81 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.