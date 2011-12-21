版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 06:24 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q2 results

Dec 21 Herman Miller Inc : * Reports strong sales and earnings in the second quarter of FY 2012 * Q2 earnings per share $0.41 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $445.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.7 million * Consolidated gross margin in the second quarter was 34.1 pct

